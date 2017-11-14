Radcliffe MVC to perform concert this weekend

The Radcliffe on Trent Male Voice Choir will be in concert action on Saturday, November 18, from 7pm.

The choir will join forces with the Beaufort Male Choir (from Ebbw Vale) for a concert at ChristChurch in Finkin Street, Grantham.

The programme will consist of separate performances from each choir of a selection from their individual repertoires and a joint performance of selected pieces.

Tickets are £10 from Graves Jewellers, 17 Westgate, Grantham (01476 564634) and from Denhys Lambley on 01476 401185 (denhyslambley@btinternet.com).

All proceeds will go to the ChristChurch Community Project.