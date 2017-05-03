Puccini’s classic opera is performed at Nottingham venue

Friday, May 5, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall sees the latest in Opera North’s acclaimed series of concert stagings, Puccini’s final opera, Turandot.

This includes music of overwhelming power, including showpiece aria In questa reggi’ and Calaf’s celebrated Nessun Dorma. The opera will be sung in Italian with English titles.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15-£55.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to the website at www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Hugo Glendinning