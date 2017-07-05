Plenty to enjoy during summer at The Workhouse in Southwell

Creative types can explore their inner Byron during the poetry festival while families can start the school holidays with a visit to The Workhouse for a living history day at the National Trust property in Southwell.

Reverend Becher, The Workhouse’s founder, counted Lord Byron amongst his friends and the poet lived for a time in Southwell.

To complement the local Southwell Poetry festival (July 10-16), The Workhouse will be displaying the work of poets that reflects relevant social issues to both intrigue and inspire any budding poets. There will be a drop-in poetry workshop on 15 July from 12noon and a poetry activity for children. Visitors who feel inspired can add a line to a collective poem.

The popular Graft, Gruel and Good-for-Nothings living history event returns on Wednesday, July 26, 12noon-4pm, this time with a medical theme. Trouble is brewing as a long-running feud with the medical officer comes to a head. Come along and find out what happens next as well as discover how to make a bread poultice, witness the paupers’ reaction to being vaccinated against smallpox and see who stole the medicinal brandy.

For the school holidays, starting on July 17, a new Victorian activity trail will challenge younger visitors to complete a series of traditional games such as hopscotch, the game of life, sack races and much more. The grass maze on the front field provides a challenge too. There is a full programme of activities throughout August.

For more information about The Workhouse and future events please call 01636 817260 or see www.nationaltrust.org.uk/theworkhouse

Photo credit: National Trust/Stuart McIntyre