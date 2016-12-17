Plenty of reasons to enjoy Jason’s show

Singer and actor Jason Donovan makes a swift return to Nottingham’s Royal Centre on December 20.

Having recently performed at the Theatre Royal in the hit musical Million Dollar Quartet, he is now back in the city - this time at the Royal Concert Hall - with his Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits tour.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £29.50-£50.

Back by popular demand, Jason Donovan is set to return to his pop roots for the festive season and to celebrate his five-time platinum debut album as he concludes his sold out Ten Good Reasons and Greatest Hits tour.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 for ticket availability.