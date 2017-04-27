Oceans of fun to be had at Billy’s RCH show

Billy Ocean will perform a hit-packed show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, April 28.

The star singer will perform all of his greatest hits from his latest album, Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean and favourite tracks from across his illustrious career.

Support on the night will be by British saxophonist and composer Yolanda Brown.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22.50-£45.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.