Notts aces Prime secure support slot for Dodgy’s city visit

Nottinghamshire music aces Prime will be performing in a show with Britpop legends Dodgyon Friday, October 13.

Led by Ashfield-based singer Lee Heir, Prime have been preparing for an acoustic show in Nottingham at Spanky Van Dykes supporting Dodgy, who are back after a ten year break from touring hits like Good Enough and Staying Out For The Summer.

Prime’s latest single Bye Bye has been acclaimed by websites, radio and bloggers nationwide, and also in the USA, and recently released as part of an EP including live recordings from the o2 Academy in Leicester, supporting top ten chart band Electric Six. BBC Derby’s Dean Jackson has described Bye Bye as “great music”.

For more on the rising band’s forthcoming gigs and releases, go to www.facebook.com/ukprime

Photo credit: Kevin Gaughan Live Music Photography