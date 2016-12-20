New date for Andre Rieu concert at Motorpoint Arena

Andre Rieu has rescheduled his Nottingham concert after a member of his orchestra suffered a heart attack. The musician is still in a coma and is in a critical condition.

The King of Waltz will now perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on March 23 after postponing his original concert on Saturday.

Andre said: “My orchestra and I have been overwhelmed by the support and love that we have received from all our friends and fans around the world. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our heart for your understanding. It has been a terrible week for all of us and your warm words have given his wife, who is also a member of my orchestra, my colleagues and me so much strength.”

Customers are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show as all tickets (and seats booked) remain valid for the new date.

In the event that customers are unable to attend the rescheduled date, full refunds will be available from point of sale. Customers who purchased tickets directly via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham are asked to contact the box office to arrange a refund:

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the concert on the new date can do so online at /www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/andrerieu or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena box office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.