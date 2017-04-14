New Apostles roll back the years at Mansfield gig

Mansfield’s legendary outfit New Apostles are playing their first home town gig for 20 years on Saturday, April 15, at the Bowl.

After splitting up in the late 90s, they returned to critical acclaim in November 2015 and have just released their third album, Recurring Dream.

New Apostles have a large following around the world and their new album has been played on radio stations from the West Coast of USA to Brazil, Hong Kong, Portugal, Germany and probably places they haven’t yet heard from!

Originally formed in 1980 they perform with the nucleus of the original band. Leading music site DrownedinSound’s latest review said this of them “more hooks than a curtain rail” and “like a fine wine, getting better with age”.