Music fun for all the family at Newark Festival

Reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue (pictured) will headline the Newark Festival on Saturday, June 17, joined now by Kaya for a family-themed performance.

The singer/songwriter will be making a special performance alongside her father Ali Campbell for a rendition of I Got you Babe while Ali’s son, DJ Jack Campbell, known as International Bassline Three Nine, will also be appearing with two special DJ slots to open and close the evening line-up.

The brilliant Level 42 will also be performing on the stage as special guests along with The Original Wailers, Fleur East (pictured) and Max Restaino (pictured).

Kaya will be making a special appearance at the Newark Festival. This is not her first appearance on the stage having also performed with UB40 on Jools Holland Hootenanny and at the Red Red Wine launch. She also sang on their most recent album, the hugely successful acoustic compilation Unplugged.

Kaya said: “I am so excited to be a part of the Grandslam tour, to seeing all of the UB40 fans and to having the opportunity to perform I Got You Babe. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

Kaya is a 22-year old singer/songwriter from London with music royalty running through her veins. As the daughter of Ali Campbell, she was brought up surrounded by many musical influences, but taught herself to play both the piano and guitar in her early teens, and making her music quickly became a pleasure and a priority.

Influenced by the likes of Sade, Amy Winehouse, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Nancy Sinatra and the Shangri-La’s, Kaya’s musical style is an eloquent fusion of each of these with her own unique twist.

DJ Jack said: “I can’t wait to come along to the Newark Festival and spin some great reggae tunes for the Newark crowds. I want to see plenty of dancing!”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, organisers of the event said: “Kaya is a fantastic young talent as both a singer and songwriter, and we are sure she will receive a very warm welcome from the Newark crowd. And to have DJ Jack with us too is fantastic!

“We are all so excited to see his DJ sets. I have no doubt this is going to be our finest year yet, with so many fabulous additions and an incredible line-up. Be sure to buy your tickets soon!”

Newark Festival 2017 starts with Riverside Rocks on Friday, June 16, which brings the UK’s top tribute acts to the festival stage. Fans of Oasis, Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Stereophonics are going to love this year’s stellar line-up with Oasish, Kazabian, Snow Control and Stereotonics, who will be bringing the house down with each of the band’s greatest hits.

This year for the first time, gates will open at the earlier time of 2pm on Saturday, June 17, with Max Restaino and Fleur East performing in the afternoon ahead of the evening line-up of the Original Wailers, Level 42 and UB40 –

featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue - with special guest appearance by Kaya and DJ sets from International Bassline Three Nine.

Sunday, June 18, sees the welcome return of the Free Family Day at Riverside Park and across the town, featuring a fabulous array of entertainment for all the family, such as Robin Hood’s Magical Adventure, Brainiac Live and BBC Introducing in the East Midlands, plus plenty of food and drink all day, followed by an evening line-up of Swing in the Park.

For more on this year’s bumper festival, go to www.newarkfestival.co.uk