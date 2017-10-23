Mansfield Macca tribute show tickets up for grabs in competition

Macca The Concert: Celebrating the Music of Paul McCartney is coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on November 17 - and we have two pairs of tickets up for grabs in our latest competition.

Starring West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti (Let It Be) as Paul McCartney, this is a celebration of the music of a legend.

Macca: The Concert, featuring acclaimed West End musicians and using state-of-the-art visual media projection throughout, celebrates Paul McCartney’s entire career including all his best loved hits, the acclaimed Wings over the World 1975-6 concert tour and a selection of Beatles favourites.

The show will feature iconic hits such as Live and Let Die, The Long and Winding Road, Coming Up, Hey Jude, I Saw Her Standing There, Band On The Run, Yesterday, Dance Tonight and Let It Be, alongside many, many more.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01623 633133 but to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Which band did Paul McCartney form in 1970, after the end of The Beatles?

Send your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number, to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk Entries need to reach us by noon on November 1 at the latest.