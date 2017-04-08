Make room for a visit to see kids’ favourite at Theatre Royal

Children’s favourite Room On The Broom hits the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 19-21.

Tall Stories in association with Kenny Wax Family Entertainment Ltd present the hit family show, direct from a smashing West End season and a national UK tour.

Adapted by the award winning Tall Stories Theatre Company from the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, it will make the quintessential family treat for everyone to enjoy.

This Olivier Award-nominated production tells the story of a friendly witch, her cat and three lovable animals who take to the skies on a broom and face a fearsome dragon in this magical, musical adventure. With enchanting puppetry, original sing-a-long songs and scary fun, Room On The Broom is ideal for families with children aged three and up.

Tickets are £12-£10 plus concessions for groups and schools. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Helen Warner