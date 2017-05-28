Major music festival to be staged in Southwell for 11th year

The 11th Gate To Southwell Festival is expected to attract 5,000 visitors later this month.

With over 60 international, UK and local music acts, ceilidhs and dance displays, poets and storytellers, fantastic family entertainment, plus workshops, great food stalls, a beer and cider festival and a craft fair, this 2017 event looks certain to be the most eclectic, entertaining and exciting yet.

Running from June 8 to 11, in the beautiful rural setting near Southwell racecourse, the festival headliners include Kate Rusby, the much-loved leading lady of English folk (Friday, June 9) and Jon Boden, charismatic frontman of the extraordinary Bellowhead (Saturday, June 10).

There’s also a great array of international stars including BOC from Mallorca – who were sensational at the 2015 event – plus top quality Canadian bands Le Vent Du Nord and The East Pointers.

Adding to this treasure chest of fine music, the legendary harmony supergroup Daphne’s Flight (first formed at the Cambridge Folk Festival in 1995) are reuniting to appear at Southwell, and the Thursday night bill will feature the intoxicating Blazin’ Fiddles from Scotland and The Changing Room, an acclaimed modern folk collaboration between Sam Kelly and Tanya Brittain.

There will also be welcome returns for much-loved artists such as the Californian ukulele-toting Ooks Of Hazzard (their cover of Radiohead’s Creep was one of the highlights of 2016), the Glaswegian Americana of James Edwyn & The Borrowed Band and the folk roots cerebral singer-songwriting of Jess Morgan.

Adding to the warm atmosphere at this most family-friendly of festivals, the 2017 event will be hosting a Summer Of Love @ 50 celebration to mark 50 years since the US hippy movement in California broke through into the mainstream. Having led the house band for last year’s wonderful Dylan @ 75 tribute gig, the immensely-talented Jim Moray returns to fuel this flower-powered extravaganza.

Gate To Southwell Festival tickets are now available from www.gtsf.uk