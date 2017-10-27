Kim is Wilde about tour and Sheffield show

Eighties pop icon Kim Wilde is heading out on a new 19-date UK tour in spring 2018 – including a show in Sheffield.

The multi-award-winning artist – who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide – is currently completing work on her 14th studio album Here Come The Aliens.

And the Kids In America star has now announced she will take it on tour across Great Britain with her Here Comes the Aliens Tour 2018 – her first full UK tour since 1982.

Kim said: “I’m really excited to be announcing a new tour.

“I don’t think I’ve toured the UK for more than 30 years so I can’t wait to play this new show with my fantastic band.

“We are going to be playing my biggest hits and some fabulous tracks from the new album which is coming out next spring. We can’t wait.”

The tour comes to Plug in Sheffield on Friday, April 13 – tickets are now on sale from www.ticketmaster.com

Kim has recorded her new album at London’s RAK studios – the same studios where she began her career back in 1981 and recorded such seminal hits as Kids In America, Chequered Love and Cambodia.

The Here Come The Aliens Tour is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Kim is one of the most successful female pop stars the UK has ever produced. She has sold more than 30 million records and has been a trail-blazer for many of the British female artists who followed her success.

“Kim has played to sell-out crowds across Europe and the world and we expect this tour to be massively popular with her army of fans across the UK and beyond. It is going to be something really special.”