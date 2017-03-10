Josie looks for something better in her new show

Josie Long follows up the international sell-out success of her previous show Cara Josephine across the UK, Europe, in Australia and New York with new show Something Better.

The star of BBC Radio 4’s Romance and Adventure, All of the Planet’s Wonders and presenter of Short Cuts tours her eighth solo stand-up show nationwide and heads to the Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, March 16.

Josie’s 34. She thought by now that she would have children, and be in love, and that she would be able to do all the awesome stuff that activists do. She thought we would have won by now. Oh, and she wanted to be taller and better looking. This is a show about optimism and hopefulness, about looking for people and finding things to look up to.

It’s about wanting more from life than it might be up for giving out. It’s about struggling with realising what you are, who you are and what you can’t change about yourself, and about really feeling like an outsider for the first time. It’s a bit about having faith in younger people, and friendship, and activism, and solidarity. It should be silly and fun too, with a few exciting bits in it.

For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Phil Chambers