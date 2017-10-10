Join Jordan for his Rescue Rooms appearance

Jordan Rakei is heading for a show at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on October 17.

Newly signed to Ninja Tune, Jordan Rakei has battled his inner demons and written an inspirational, soul-stirring record in the process. Titled Wallflower, it was released last month.

At only 25, the multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer - born in New Zealand to a Kiwi mother and father from the Cook Islands - is a rare talent whose distinct take on soul captures a sonic and emotional awareness many artists spend their entire careers chasing. He writes with a maturity and flair that belies his years.

For more details, go to www.rescuerooms.com

Photo by Hollie Fernando