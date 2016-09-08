Irish aces will drop in for performance at Rock City

The Saw Doctors bring their UK tour to Rock City in Nottingham on December 6.

Having taken a break from the road following their extensive 2012 tour, the prominent Irish folk-rockers recently announced their return to the UK with a full nationwide tour starting in November.

Starting out playing in local pubs, The Saw Doctors were invited out on tour with Mike Scott of The Waterboys, spending six weeks touring the UK in 1989. Single I Useta Lover spent nine weeks at number one and became Ireland’s best-selling single of all time.

You can see www.rock-city.co.uk for more details on this forthcoming performance.