Hits galore with 10cc at the Royal Concert Hall

Chart toppers 10cc will be rolling back the years at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, April 8, with a hit-packed show.

The show is called 10cc - Greatest Hits and More, gets under way at 7.30pm and tickets are £32-£35.

With 11 Top 10 hits, including three No 1s – Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday – it’s no surprise that 10cc has sold 15 million albums in the UK.

Support on the night comes from Paul Canning. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.