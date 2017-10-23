Hits galore at Palace in Rod Stewart tribute show

Some Guys Have All The Luck is the name of a popular show that is coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, October 27.

This is a production taking the UK by storm. The show celebrates the life and career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart.

Starring Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart, and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show follows Rod’s incredible journey from street busker to international superstar.

Paul Metcalfe said: “Rod Stewart’s life has been graced with significant strokes of luck along the way and I’ve picked out some of these as key moments in the new show. Rod has made the most of this luck combining it with hard graft and talent and I feel as lucky to be performing his current songs as much as the classics like Maggie May.”

Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart; from

the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one

of the most loved performers of all time.

For more ticket details, contact the box office at the venue on 01623 633133.