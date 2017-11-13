Hits galore as McCartney tribute show comes to Palace Theatre

The acclaimed tribute show Macca - The Concert: Celebrating The Music of Paul McCartney, can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, November 17.

It will feature talented West End musicians and uses state-of-the-art visual media projection throughout, as it celebrates Paul McCartney’s entire career including all his best loved hits, the acclaimed Wings over the World 1975-6 Concert Tour and a selection of Beatles favourites.

Featuring iconic hits such as Live and Let Die, The Long and Winding Road, Coming Up, Hey Jude, I saw her Standing There, Band on the Run, Yesterday, Dance Tonight and Let It Be alongside many, many more, this is a show that is not be missed and is a must for any fan of Paul McCartney and the Beatles.

Call the box office on 01623 633133.