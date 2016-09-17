Hit machine The Hollies come to RCH

You can expect hit after hit after hit when The Hollies bring their show to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 7, from 7.30pm.

No support act is needed as The Hollies perform their classic songs: The Air That I Breathe, Carrie Anne, Bus Stop, Just One Look, Stop Stop Stop, He Ain’t Heavy He’s My Brother, Long Cool Woman and many many more.

The Hollies helped shape the rock and pop industry as we know it and are renowned for their shows, all around the world.

Ticket details are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.