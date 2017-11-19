Heavy metal legends to play at The Diamond

Legendary heavy metal veterans Tygers of Pan Tang will be in action at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Wednesday, November 20.

Support on the night at the Stoney Street-based venue will be from Danish band Sea.

On Friday, November 24, Purple Tree are the guest performers, with the very best of Deep Purple and then some.

Finally, fans of the Nutty Boys are in for a treat when Mainly Madness bring their hit-packed tribute to North London’s finest to the Diamond on Saturday, November 25.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com