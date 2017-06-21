Heaton hits to the fore in Rescue Rooms tribute show

The Southmartins are to perform a gig at The Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on Friday, June 23.

The leading UK-based Housemartins/Beautiful South tribute band has gigged across the UK continuously since their formation in 2010.

In the past seven years, they have built up not only a loyal following (some fans travel hundreds of miles just to see them) but an unbeatable live show full of energy, soul, humour and, of course, the bulletproof back catalogue of Paul Heaton and co.

Happy Hour, Song For Whoever, Rotterdam, Don’t Marry Her, Caravan of Love, Perfect 10 and many more bona fide hits are included as well as a few hardcore fan favourites.

With a vocal sound that really delivers, a young band of musicians and a healthy irreverence for the “rules” of being a tribute band (they don’t do the “dressing up” thing and are known to take the songs off in new directions now and then while always aiming to entertain) their growing reputation led to them being invited to perform at Paul Heaton.

Doors open at 6.30pm and admission is £12. See www.alt-tickets.co.uk for more.