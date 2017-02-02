Hair Rock to play at The Diamond

Check out The Diamond at Sutton-in-Ashfield this coming weekend for a couple of eagerly-awaited performances.

On Friday, February 3, Hair Rock will be covering bands of the 80s, with support at the Stoney Street-based venue from Nasty High.

Then, on Saturday, February 4, there will be a Meatloaf tribute from the fabulous Maetloaf, with an eight-piece band.

Check out www.thediamonduk.com for more details on those and other forthcoming gigs at the venue.