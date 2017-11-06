Four of the best at the Diamond this week

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield welcomes former BC’s Sweet frontman Chris Garrick for a gig there on Thursday, November 9.

This will be a one-man show featuring Chris performing all the best from T-Rex/Bay City Rollers/Sweet and much more.

You can then expect the very of best of Paul Weller and co when tribute band The Modfathers perform at the Stoney Street venue on Friday, November 10.

On Saturday, November 11, you can see Abba Sensation in a great night of Abba music.

Finally, on Sunday, November 12, there will be a visit by Nottingham’s very own rock legends Dawn Trader.

For more, you can see www.thediamonduk.com