Ex-Portico star Nick waking up to clarity ahead of Sheffield show

For Nick Mulvey and his new album Wake Up Now, the answers are sought and found within.

“This record reflects all that’s been happening in my life recently, as a man and as an artist,” he says, “trying to answer a call to be a better person.

“The world seems so lacking in respect for the true value of life, for the planet, and for social justice. But seeds of hope are everywhere.

“I’m not saying it’s simple at all and I can be as lost as anybody, but I know there are maps – I sing about those maps.”

Wake Up Now is the “clearer” follow-up for the former Portico Quartet’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut First Mind,

Nick says: “In the past I’ve veiled my lyrics in metaphor, but I want to be clearer now. My ambition is to be simple, to speak plainly and to be understood. I shied away before because I wasn’t ready to be this direct in my writing. Now I am ready. And I realised it’s important in these times for artists to be brave and bold.”

Nick plays The Leadmill tonight, Friday, October 6 – see leadmill.co.uk