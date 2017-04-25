Essential concert to be held in Stapleford this week

You can enjoy brass and voices in a concert taking place in Stapleford on Friday, April 28.

The Brass Rocks Concert features the highly-rated Nottingham-based quintet Essentially Brass in a joint concert with Rock and Soul Singers.

The venue is the Salvation Army Hall, Albert Avenue, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, NG9 8ET.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Nicely Saved charity shop in Stapleford, or you can pay on the door