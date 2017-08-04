Enjoy this George Michael tribute show

Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael is coming to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, October 13.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening in a show packed with crowd pleasing anthems. From Wham! classics of the ‘new pop’ revival to the chart topping success of the eighties album Faith, all the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties including the irresistible Flawless, will be heard in this tribute to the late, great singer.

This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, One More Try, Outside, Jesus To A Child, Kissing A Fool, and many more.

Relive the passion, the flair, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation. As the great man said: you gotta have faith… So book your tickets now!

Call the box office on 01623 633133.