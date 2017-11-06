Enjoy Kinks hits at the Palace Theatre

The Kast off Kinks will be in action at the Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, November 16.

The Kast Off Kinks state they are not a tribute band. The line-up comprises three actual former members of the legendary band The Kinks, back together playing great music and re-living the good times whilst keeping the songs alive that made The Kinks a household name.

This great line-up features Mick Avory (the original drummer on all the classic hits from 1964-84), John Dalton (bass/vocals, Kinks 60s and 70s), Ian Gibbons (keyboards/vocals, Kinks 80s and 90s and still with Ray Davies) with Dave Clarke (guitar/vocals, formerly of the Beach Boys, Noel Redding and Tim Rose).

Expect all the hits, including: You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing, All Day and All of the Night plus many more for a great night out that is not to be missed.

Contact the box office on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk