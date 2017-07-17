Enjoy a real purple patch at Rescue Rooms later this week

The Deep Purple family tree show rolls into Nottingham Rescue Rooms this Saturday (July 22) with a colossal triple bill of classic rock music with a theme of Deep Purple and its offshoot bands.

Pure Purple, Whitesnake UK (pictured) and Rainbow Rising feature on the bill and will be playing sets rammed with all the classic songs of Purple and the family of bands it created.

Expect to hear full throttle versions of Smoke On The Water, Burn, Mistreated, Cryin’ In The Rain, Stargazer, Since You Been Gone, I Surrender and many more.

Doors open at 6.30pm and there is a 10pm finish so plan accordingly.

Advance tickets are £12 from all usual outlets, £14 on the night and are selling fast, don’t miss this fantastic evening of rock.

For more, see www.rescuerooms.com

Photo credit: Swilly’s Photography Service