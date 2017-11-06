Dynamic duo to entertain at Farnsfield Acoustic

Anthony John Clarke with Dave Pegg (Fairport) provide the music at the latest Farnsfield Acoustic gig on Saturday, November 11.

AJC has played for Farnsfield several times and will bring his own songs, tales to make you smile, tales to make you laugh and tales of sadness.

Coupled with Dave Pegg, together they are an amazing team and you will go away wanting a repeat.

The gig will be at Farnsfield Village Centre, New Hill, Farnsfield. Tickets are £12.50 from 01623 794700/870668