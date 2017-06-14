Double bill of top gigs at Black Market this weekend

The Black Market venue at Market Warsop will welcome Indentity Crisis for a gig there on Friday, June 16.

This is the first visit to the Black Market for this talented covers band. The gig is free in the pub side.

Then, on Saturday, June 17, Metallica fans can enjoy an appearance by the acclaimed tribute band Metallicish.

There will be support on the night and entry is £5.

For more details, go to www.theblackmarketvenue.co.uk