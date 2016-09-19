Diamond gig for guitarist Rory Gallagher tribute Sinnerboy

The band Sinnerboy are bringing the music of the legendary guitarist Rory Gallagher to Sutton-in- Ashfield, playing at The Diamond on September 25.

Rory Gallagher sadly passed away in 1995, but had a huge impact on the world of blues and rock and is recognized as Ireland’s first real ”rock star”, blazing the trail for many major Irish acts to follow on the international stage.

Apart from his reputation as one of the greatest ever exponents of the electric guitar, Rory’s enduring musical legacy has received fresh recognition and attracted a new generation of younger fans over recent years.

Sinnerboy have a huge reputation for faithfully recapturing the sound and excitement of a live Rory gig.

Doors open 7pm. Tickets £4 members, £5 non-members on the door or telephone 01623456617. Visit www.thediamonduk.com.

Check out the Sinnerboy website www.sinnerboy.co,uk.