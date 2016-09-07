Derwent Singers in church concert

The Derwent Singers’ next concert is to take place on Saturday, October 8, from 7.30pm.

As part of the Shakespeare 400 commemorations, The Derwent Singers celebrate the Bard’s quartercentenary with a programme of music from Shakespeare’s time, plus settings by Vaughan Williams, Christopher Brown, György Orbán, Richard Roddis and others.

The venue is St. George’s Church, Church Lane, Ticknall. Tickets are £10. See www.derwentsingers.org.uk for more.

There is free admission in unreserved seats for children under 16 when accompanied by an adult.