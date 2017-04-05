Curious tale continues its latest run at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The National Theatre’s award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time is at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal until Saturday, April 15.

This is a welcome return to the Nottingham Theatre Royal as it played to packed houses on its first visit to the city.

The cast includes Scott Reid (currently appearing in BBC1’s comedy Still Game) in the central role of Christopher Boone, with Lucianne McEvoy as his teacher Siobhan, Emma Beattie as Judy, David Michaels as his father Ed, Debra Michaels as Mrs Alexander and Eliza Collings as Mrs Shears.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is adapted from Mark Haddon’s best-selling book by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design and five Tony Awards on Broadway including Best Play.

Whilst on this extensive tour, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will simultaneously continue its run at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End and is on its first tour of the United States.

The show tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15.

He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

He has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

For ticket and show details, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff Moegenburg