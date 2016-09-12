Cosmic gig is in store at Rescue Rooms

Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms welcomes Church Of The Cosmic Skull through its doors on Friday, September 16.

Support on the night comes from Crumbling Ghost.

There’s a Sex Pistols tribute act on Saturday, September 17, celebrating 40 years of punk, and then there’s a gig from Chuck Mosley on Monday, September 19, with support still to be announced.

The Hunna’s gig on Thursday, September 22, is now sold out.

Then, on Friday, September 23, you can enjoy a gig at the Rescue Rooms courtesy of The Urban Voodoo Machine plus support.