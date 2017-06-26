Concert on home turf for star cellist Sheku

Nottinghamshire star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is to perform with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham later this year.

The winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition will be at the city centre venue on November 9, to play Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No 1.

The concert is to be conducted Mirga Grazintye-Tyla and also features performances of Rachmaninov’s moody tone poem The Isle Of The Dead and highlights from Tchaikovsky’s music to the ballet The Sleeping Beauty.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.