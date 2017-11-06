Christmas comes early with this show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Start Christmas in style this year as Neil Sands and his fabulous West End cast invite you to take a festive trip back down Memory Lane, with the new 2017 production of their dazzling Christmas show Christmas Memories, appearing at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Wednesday, November 15, with a special matinee performance at 2.30pm.

This unforgettable afternoon of non-stop nostalgia, takes you back to the time when Christmas was the most wonderful time of the year and is filled with over 60 of everyone’s favourite Christmas songs and carols.

So after Rocking Around The Christmas Tree, you can watch Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, or take a Sleigh Ride to a Winter Wonderland to the sound of Jingle Bells, meeting Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman on the way, before dreaming of A White Christmas.

Then be transported back to a heart warming Victorian Carol Concert including Silent Night, Oh Come All Ye Faithful, Deck The Halls, Away In A Manger, Ding Dong Merrily On High and so many more including a rousing version of The Twelve Days of Christmas. Wrapping everyone in the true spirit of Christmas.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without pop hits like Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You, Wizards I Wish it Could Be Christmas Every Day, and Shakin Steven Merry Xmas Everyone. The festive hits just rock on and on.

Joining Neil for this feast of festive music and fun is the stunning soprano Gemma Turner. Alongside Gemma is Angie Diggens, whose unforgettable voice made her a former winner of television’s Stars in Their Eyes. Their renditions of classical songs like Oh Holy Night and In The Bleak Midwinter are Show stopping. With backing from the very talented Golden Times, this really is an afternoon filled with pure Yuletide magic.

For ticket details, call the box office on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk