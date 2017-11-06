Choirs to feature at fundraising concert in Mansfield

A Night to Remember is the name of a concert with the Rainworth Rock Choir and The Singers (pictured), taking place at St John’s Church, St John Street, Mansfield, on Saturday, November 18.

The concert starts at 7pm and has been arranged to raise more funds for the St John’s Church Mansfield so that further restoration work on the building can continue.

Admission is by ticket only, available from the St John’s Centre, St John Street, on 01623 642338.