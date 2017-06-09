Chilling Rendell tale hits the stage in Derby

Make sure you don’t miss A Judgement In Stone when the adaptation of Ruth Rendell’s classic thriller comes to Derby Theatre from June 12-17.

The Bill Kenwright and The Agatha Christie Theatre Company UK tour of the play is not to be missed and features a number of familiar faces among the cast.

Eunice struggles to fit in. When she joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper the very reason for her awkwardness, long hidden and deeply buried, leads inexorably to a terrible tale of murder in cold blood - on Valentine’s Day. Ruth Rendell’s brilliant plot unravels a lifetime of deceit, despair and cover-ups which, when revealed, brings a shocking revelation almost as grisly as murder itself.

The star cast includes award-winning TV and stage favourite, Andrew Lancel, best known to TV audiences for his portrayal of villainous business man Frank Foster in Coronation Street, and as DI Neil Manson in over 300 episodes of The Bill. On stage in 2016, Andrew starred as Captain Von Trapp in the UK Tour of The Sound of Music, and as Brian Clough in the world stage premiere of The Damned United at West Yorkshire Playhouse and Derby Theatre.

Andrew is joined by Sophie Ward, who played the beautiful, ill-fated love interest of Young Sherlock Holmes and Dr Helen Trent in long-running ITV drama Heartbeat. She also starred in the acclaimed mini-series, A Dark Adapted Eye,

alongside Helena Bonham Carter and as Isabella alongside Juliette Binoche in the 1992 film version of Wuthering Heights.

Pop idol Mark Wynter made his professional debut as a recording artist and went on to have nine Top 20 singles, including Venus in Blue Jeans and Go Away Little Girl. He has also enjoyed an acting career that has spanned nearly 50 years, appearing on radio, television, film and stage where he has featured in seven Agatha Christie Company productions.

Deborah Grant has starred in the BBC’s Not Going Out, Bergerac and Roger, Roger. As well as her many TV and film appearances Deborah is a stage veteran; from her first performance on stage at the age of four, she has performed in many West End and national touring productions and starred opposite Michael Crawford in the West End debut of Barnum at the London Palladium.

Movie icon Shirley Anne Field has had a long and successful career. Her breakthrough role came when she got the part of Tina the Beauty Queen opposite Sir Laurence Oliver in The Entertainer. Her role as Doreen in Saturday Night

and Sunday Morning soon followed, with her next role as the female lead in the Hollywood title The War Lover opposite Steve McQueen and Robert Wagner.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 01332 593939.