Check out the Pitmen Poets at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre is to present The Pitmen Poets, a show celebrating the triumphs, tragedy, humour and hard times of North-East England’s coal mining tradition, through an evening of music, song and spoken word.

Audiences will be taken on a journey of song and laughter, tinged with moments of sadness and bittersweet memories of the experiences they or their families encountered during their time as miners.

From Billy Elliot to Close the Coalhouse Door, When the Boat Comes in to The Pitmen Painters, hear the songs and stories of the Pitmen Poets live.

The show features four of North East England’s leading champions of its musical heritage: ex-Lindisfarne singer Billy Mitchell, renowned singer and instrumentalist Bob Fox, leading exponent of Tyneside song Benny Graham, and much-covered Durham songwriter Jez Lowe.

Interest in our country’s mining tradition has never been more intense. What better time could there be for an opportunity to experience the brilliant entertainment of The Pitmen Poets to discuss the culture of coal mining tradition?

With archive footage and photographs, this is a journey through the centuries of a once-great industry, from the songs that saw it thrive and dominate, to those that saw its demise and the resulting aftermath.

The Pitmen Poets is at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday, February 12. Tickets are priced at £18.96 full/£17.94 concs. (including 2.5 per cent booking fee. Online booking fees are £1 per ticket.) Contact the box office to book tickets on 01623 633133 or book online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

Photo by Paul Norris