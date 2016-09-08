Chad gig guide for this weekend

Thursday, September 8
Bob Wilson’s Jazz Band. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton. £7 Adm. £6 for members. 8.30pm start.
Friday, September 9
Adored. Vintage indie, Britpop, Madchester, baggy with DJ Pete Ceremony. The Black Market Venue, Warsop. £1.
Slither. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton. £6 and £7.50.
Zephyr 4. Sensational 60s band. St Joseph’s Social Club, High Pavement, Sutton. Plus Mr Jive’s Classic Gold. Doors open at 7pm.
2Real. The Bentinck MW, Kirkby.
Saturday, September 10
Rock Night. Slappers & Trollops, Chaos Roadshow, Dan Ashley + Triton 56. FREE. The Black Market Venue, Warsop.
The Stereosonics (Stereophonics tribute). The Diamond, Sutton. £7 & £8.50
Female vocalist Katrice. The Triple S, Skegby. For further information, ring 01623 515533.
ESP. (Boy/girl duo). The Bentinck MW, Kirkby.
Sunday, September 11
Thunder tribute by Backstreet Thunder. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton. £4 & £5.
Rhythm Zoo play at Clowne Community Centre, Clowne.
Monday, September 12
Singers Night. Mansfield Folk Club, The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.