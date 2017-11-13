Busy weekend is in store at The Diamond in Sutton

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield is to hold a Christmas Fair event on Thursday, November 16.

The bar will be open at the Stoney Street-based venue and there will also be many stalls selling Christmas gifts, homemade decorations, lanterns, cosmetics, with psychic readings too. There is free entry from 7pm.

The music entertainment resumes on Friday, November 17, when Kings Ov Leon bring their top notch tribute to this great band to the venue.

Then, on Saturday, November 18, a glam and fun night is in store when you can see Too Rex and their Marc Bolan tribute act.

Finally, on Sunday, November 19, it’s the turn of the Faux Fighters, returning to the Diamond for another night of fantastic music.

For more on future entertainment at the venue, see www.thediamonduk.com