Ben is Bodega-bound for Nottingham gig

Ben Marwood will be performing at Nottingham Bodega on April 11.

His long-awaited third album Get Found has been a long time in the making.

After the successes of debut album Outside There’s A Curse (2011) and the follow-up Back Down (2013) – which include a sold out solo headline UK tour, a support run with Frank Turner across the US, and the spectacle of accompanying Mr Turner upon rolling green hills at his pre-show performance of the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony – Ben wasn’t sure he’d ever be able to or even want to play music again…

But now he’s back and you can see him in action in Nottingham soon.

