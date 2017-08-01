Beethoven and Strauss in NPO’s next concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will return to concert action on Sunday, October 15, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the concert starts at 3pm and will feature two symphonies and one concerto.

The concerto is Strauss’s Second Horn Concerto with Ben Goldscheider, the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year finalist, as the soloist.

The rest of the programme features two richly constrasting fifth symphonies, those of Ludwig Van Beethoven and Carl Nielsen.

For more on the orchestra’s 2017-2018 season, go to www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk