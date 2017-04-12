Back to the 80s at The Diamond for hair-raising experience

AC/DC UK bring their tribute act to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, April 14.

Then, on Saturday, April 15, it’s time for The Hair Rock Experience.

This is a nostalgia-filled, Flux Capacitor powered Time Machine of an 80s show, performed by a six-piece live band playing all the biggest 80s rock classics from bands such as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, KISS, Whitesnake, Foreigner and Journey.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com