Acts give their support to Mac-Stock II at Warsop venue

Mac-Stock, the two-day music festival that raises funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, is back for the second year, with 32 acts on three stages at The Black Market in Warsop on March 24-25.

The festival, which brings together some of the best indie, ska, folk bands and solos artists in the UK, launched last year when Mansfield-born Graham Parker organised it to raise £100 for each year of the 68 years of his dad’s life when he lost his battle with cancer in February 2010.

The first Mac-Stock smashed Graham’s target but the event went so well that the crowd demanded he run it again.

“I was very fortunate to get a huge amount of support by artists from all over the country last year. The two days were brilliant with nearly 300 people enjoying the music and dancing.

“At the end of it I was told that I had to do it again, as the crowd enjoyed it so much – so I am doing, with a bigger line-up and three instead of two stages,” said Graham.

Graham, who now lives in Sheffield, says his family was fortunate enough to get a lot of support from Macmillan nurses while his dad and sister, who died in 2002, were battling with cancer. He sees the continued fundraising through Mac-Stock as a debt to repay and an opportunity to provide a platform for many up and coming bands.

“Since curating the first Mac-Stock I’ve been amazed at the amount of talented bands and musicians out there, and particularly in the East Midlands and South Yorkshire. We have some incredible acts on this year - from beginning to end there is not a weak link on any of the stages; anyone coming is in a for a great time,“ said Graham.

1,000 people a day will be diagnosed with cancer in the UK this year. They will be added to the more than 2.5 million diagnosed last year.

The full line-up for Mac-Stock is:

Friday, March 24, 7pm–12midnight

Headline - Funke and the Two Tone Baby; Charlie Leavy; Brian Stone; Jonny Wallis; Kate Auburn; Shank’s Pony

Saturday, March 25, noon-midnight:

Headline -Stiff Joints; The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Dirty Vertebrae, Doozer McDooze, Salmagundi, Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores, The Pink Diamond Revue, Folk the System, Morris & Watson, The Brilliant Band, Avital Raz, Skeg, Tich Vango, The Sunflower Thieves,

Joe Knight, The Brewer’s Daughter, Tori Sheard, Natalie Smallwood, Bethany Jowett, Jess Kenton, Blind Fever, The Star Botherers, Bella Kardasis , Chuck SJ, Davey Malone, Emma and the Professor

Tickets for Mac-Stock are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/EHLEFJ

Under 17s get in free with a full paying adult. Friday night only is currently £15, Saturday only is £20 and the whole weekend is £30. Tickets will be available on the door at higher prices.