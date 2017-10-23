A little goes a long way during Opera North’s latest visit to region

Opera North return to the area with The Little Greats, a festival of short operas at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham from November 1-4.

Love comes under the microscope as a festival of short operas with huge emotions heads to the area.

A scene from Pagliacci and L'Enfant et Les Sortileges by Opera North @ Grand Theatre, Leeds (Opening 16-09-17) �Tristram Kenton 07-17 (3 Raveley Street, LONDON NW5 2HX TEL 0207 267 5550 Mob 07973 617 355)email: tristram@tristramkenton.com

Award-winning opera company Opera North returns to the newly transformed venue with innovative pairings of six brand new productions, each a powerful operatic experience in miniature.

Love and hate, joy and sadness, courage and fear, trust and jealousy, kindness and cruelty – this is an opera season like no other.

A festival that celebrates the amazing variety to be found within the art form, The Little Greats gives people the opportunity to experience a double dose of Italian passion and tragic revenge one evening, and to opt for 1950s glamour and style followed by hilarious courtroom antics the next.

There is also a magical childhood fantasy from Ravel, which can be watched either as a stand-alone matinee or paired with a rarely-performed gem by Czech composer, Janáček.

With choices to appeal to both opera lovers and newcomers, every production is either sung in English or has an English translation displayed on surtitle screens.

The double bills are:

Pagliacci and Cavalleria Rusticana: An iconic Italian double bill fuelled by fatal passion and filled with gorgeously lyrical melodies (November 1 and 4).

Trouble in Tahiti and Trial by Jury: Two musical theatre classics, by Leonard Bernstein and Gilbert and Sullivan respectively, coupling a witty satire on the American Dream and a delightful courtroom farce (November 3).

L’enfant et les sortilèges (The Child and the Magic Spells) and Osud (Destiny): an emotional rollercoaster pairing Ravel’s magical childhood fantasy with Janáček’s rarely-performed gem. (November 2 and 4).

Thursday 2 November (double bill)

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo credits: Tristram Kenton and Robert Workman