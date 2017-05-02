Michael McIntyre announces Nottingham Arena dates on new global tour

Michael McIntyre is set to return to the stage next year with his brand new show, Michael McIntyr’e Big World Tour.

And he will be performing at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24.

The new tour will see Michael perform to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2018 as well as revisiting Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands for the first time.

In the UK, Michael has sold more than 1.5 million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 performances at London’s 02 Arena where he was awarded the keys to venue in 2015, alongside musical talents Prince, Take That and One Direction.

Around the world, Michael has previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

LAst year saw the launch of his of his own TV show, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC1.

The last series averaged more than 6.5 million viewers and recently earned two BAFTA nominations including Best Entertainment Programme and Best Entertainment Performance for Michael himself.

The series has been commissioned for a third series, returning to BBC1 in the coming months.

His other TV accolades include; hosting the Royal Variety Performance twice, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Easter Night At The Coliseum (BBC1), Michael McIntyre’s Very Christmassy Christmas Show (BBC1) and as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV1).

He has released four best-selling live DVDs to date which have sold more 3.5 million copies between them, and his debut autobiography Life & Laughing was one of the best-selling non-fiction books os 2010.

Tickets for his new tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 5.

Tickets are £39.20 and £61.60 and there is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2oSYlBS or in person at the arena box office.