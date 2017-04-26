Medium Tony to bring his show to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Tony Stockwell presents an An Evening of Psychic Mediumship on Wednesday, May 3, at the Palace Theatre, Mansfield.

One of the country’s most well known and respected mediums, Tony Stockwell uses his special gift to help people in their quest for consolation and he will be coming to Mansfield bringing messages of comfort to those who need to hear and understand that a friend, loved one or someone they cared about can still be with them.

For tickets, go to http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/Tony-Stockwell-tickets/artist/1408730