Following the release of his acclaimed album Bloom , Machine Gun Kelly returns to the UK this autumn.

And his new tour includes a date at Nottingham’s Rock City on September 29.

Bloom features the hit Bad Things, which has sold more than 4.5 million copies worldwide, and At My Best, which has streamed 39 million times globally.

He also featured on Little Mix’s single, No More Sad Songs.

